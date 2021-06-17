Valdosta State's Mike Helfer excited to bring camp back to his hometown

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — When Valdosta State men's basketball coach Mike Helfer first became a basketball coach, his goal was to bring a camp back to where it started for him - Ohio.

Nearly three decades ago, Helfer had the chance to go back to give back. He did, and he hasn't stopped. Helfer will make the trip back to his hometown for the 28th year this July. The goal? To bring basketball back to where he first played the game, and over the years, the Blazer brand has become pretty popular up there too.

"Everybody in my hometown watches us online if they can't come down," Helfer said of spreading the Valdosta State brand. "If they're traveling to Florida, they'll stop in to see the University. It's been great, but it's been something special to me to go back to my hometown for 28 years now. This will be year 28."

