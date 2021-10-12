Valdosta State's Gary Goff reflects on Saturday's special win

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State football team is 5-0 non the year after a 55-0 route over Delta State Saturday, a win where they put up over 500 yards of offense, 401 of which were on the ground.

Besides the stats, this game was sentimental for many. It was the Blazers annual "Pink Out" game played for those fighting and who have lost their lives to breast cancer. Head coach Gary Goff lost his mom to the disease, and to win this game just means a little more.

"The first time we did this, we set the ribbon in the end zone six years ago when I was at Tiffin University," he said. "At the time we were playing the number four team in the country, Ashland University. Tiffin had never beaten them. We beat them at the end of that night, I think it was 38 to 35. My wife said oh my gosh, you better always make sure mom's got her ribbon in the end zone, so absolutely. I looked at it several times tonight thinking she's pretty happy right now."

Valdosta State now gears up for tenth ranked West Alabama on the road. That game is Saturday at 2:00.

