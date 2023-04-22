Valdosta State wraps up spring practice with annual spring game Friday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — One month ago, the Valdosta State football team kicked off spring practice. Fourteen practices later, and spring ball wrapped up Friday night with practice number fifteen, the Blazer's annual spring game.

Red versus black, and the red squad, won 28-24. After the game, second year head coach Tremaine Jackson said the point of this night? To show this fan base how much better they are. Better than they were a month ago, and most certainly a year ago. This Blazer team looks a lot different, but in looking to build on last year's five win season, coach believes they're on the right path to doing just that.

"Just really proud about the growth and proud of our coaches, for going and getting better players," he said. "We took a lot of criticism, but our coaches just kept fighting and kept going and getting great kids, great academic kids and good people. I'm really excited about where we are going, not anywhere near where we need to be but so far, leaps and bounds beyond where we were and so we want to be able to build on that."

The Blazers open their 2023 slate at home against Point on September the 2nd.

