Valdosta State women's hoops looking to build off last year's success

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State women's basketball team finished 18-4 last season, claiming the East Division in the Gulf South conference. The Lady Blazers are hungry for a whole lot more, and with a veteran squad, they're working hard to make sure they get it.

The Lady Blazers are enjoying a nice home stand too, and they have two more at home this weekend as they host their Thanksgiving Classic. There are new faces on this team, as those vets are transfers, and head coach Deandra Schirmer said all of those faces have played a lot of minutes, just not as a Lady Blazer.

Three games in, coach said she likes where this team is. They've had some big wins, and they're ready to build upon what they've already accomplished.

"Yes we have a championship under our belt, but also we want to make a run at the elite eight," she said. "We want to make a run at the final four and maybe towards a national championship, so our expectations are even higher this season coming in and you see that as our returnees, they stay hungry. They kind of dictates the intensity of practice. We have this level of competitveness where I don't have to get on them, and that's great!"

Valdosta State opens their Thanksgiving Classic Friday at noon when they play Columbus State. They play Bentley Saturday in another noon tip-off.