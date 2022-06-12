Valdosta State women's basketball keeping busy in important offseason

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Off the coattails of an NCAA elite eight appearance, the Valdosta State women's basketball team enters into one of the more important off-seasons in recent years. And there's a lot of tasks head coach Deandra Schirmer and her staff have to address to ensure the Lady Blazers can emulate that success of last season.

The first starts with the recruiting trail and building some depth on the roster. One that Schirmer told ABC 27 will be one of the more top to bottom talented in her tenure there. With that she also notes that players recovering from injuries will also play a huge factor in the months leading into the new season. She’s confident that when her team restores back to full health, they’ll all pick back up, right where they left off.

“We have a lot of different things we are managing this offseason. One, we have a lot of talented newcomers coming in. We have a lot of new faces that Blazer nation is going to love. Very talented players. Kwajelin (Farrar) , one of our first team All-Amercians the past season, is graduating but we’re bringing in some great talent as well," said Schirmer. "So we’re trying to develop them and bring them into the fold. But then we;re trying to get some of our guard play, we had a lot of injuries so we’re just trying to get healthy honestly.”