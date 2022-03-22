Valdosta State women's basketball falls in quarterfinals of NCAA Division II Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The run to a national title ended Monday night for Valdosta State women's basketball with a 58-55 loss to Western Washington in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The Lady Blazers were led by Nicole Heyn, who scored 18 points in the loss. South Region Most Valuable Player Kwajelin Farrar was limited in the first half due to early foul trouble, scoring eight points in 29 minutes of play.

Valdosta State led by as much as 12 in the first half, but a 21 to 12 run in the second quarter put Western Washington on top by two at the half, and they would hold on from there.

The Lady Blazers end the season with a 26-6 record and their first appearance in the Elite Eight since 1984.