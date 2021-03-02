Valdosta State women's basketball eager to be back in front of Blazer Nation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — For the first time all season, Valdosta State basketball fans will be able to watch both the men and women play in back-to-back games from inside the Complex.

Both squads opening up Gulf South Conference tournament action against Delta State Tuesday night. And for the women it’ll mark their first game in over two weeks. This talented bunch is eager to be back on the court against an opponent other than themselves. And even more eager to be back in front of Blazer nation as they begin their chase for the conference crown.

“To be able to have them here and to be able to watch them and support each other and kind of get back to that atmosphere that we’re used to at the Complex," says head women's basketball coach Deandra Schirmer. "Having doubleheaders, we’re so excited about that and I was texting him (Mike Helfer) this weekend and we were talking about how we want to take it home and sweep it for the both of us. So we’re really focusing on that, I know his team is focusing on that. But we’d like it to be Blazer nation on Sunday taking home both trophies.

The women will tip off tomorrow night at 5 p.m.