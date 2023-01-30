Valdosta State women top West Georgia; VSU men fall

CARROLLTON, Ga. — The Valdosta State University men's and women's basketball teams took on Gulf South Conference foe West Georgia Saturday.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valdosta State 57, West Georgia 48: The Valdosta State women's basketball team defeated the West Georgia Wolves on the road Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Blazers improved to 16-3 overall and 15-2 in Gulf South Conference play while West Georgia fell to 7-13 overall and 6-11 in conference play.

VSU was led by junior Aleisha Curry, who scored 12 points and amassed a game-high seven rebounds. She went 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 3 from the line.

Redshirt senior Jirah Ards added 11 points while junior Lili Long chipped in nine.

The Wolves were led in scoring by Sophia Singer who scored a game-high 20 points on 6 of 9 from the field , 4 of 6 from distance and a perfect 4 of 4 from the line.

Peace Okeke and Stephanie Torres both chipped in nine while none of the other Wolves scored over three points.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

West Georgia 93, Valdosta State 88: Down by as many as 24 in the second half, the Valdosta State men's basketball team rallied late, but came up just short in a loss at West Georgia Saturday afternoon.

The Blazers fell to 14-9 overall and 10-7 in Gulf South Conference play, while UWG improved to 14-5 overall and 13-4 in GSC play.

Blazer senior Jacolbey Owens led four players in double figures for the red and black with 21 points on 7 of 13 from the field, 2 of 4 from deep and 5 of 8 from the line. Junior Mike Isler chipped in 16 points off the bench on 7 of 10 from the field.

Free throw shooting proved costly for the Blazers as they were just 14 of 26 from the line.

The team was 31 of 68 from the field for 45.6 percent, while it was 12 of 23 from deep.

