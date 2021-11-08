Valdosta State turns focus to season finale at West Florida

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State football team is 9-0, undefeated and ranked number two in the country.

This Saturday's game is their final of the regular season, and the Blazers date with West Florida is arguable their biggest of the season. With a win, Valdosta State wins the Gulf South title.

It was also likely be Valdosta State's second top five match-up in the last three weeks, and after Saturday's win over North Greenville, a game they admitted they didn't play great football in, head coach Gary Goff and the guys promised this week, they'll be locked in and ready to go.

"It is round one of the playoffs. We take care of business next week on the road in a hostile environment and we have a first round bye," said Goff after Saturday's win. "If we don't, we'll see where we line up in the playoffs, but I'm not going to have to get these guys up for this game. I can tell you that."

"From here on out, it's win or go home," added wide receiver Brian Saunds. "Next week we want to take advantage so we can have home field advantage all throughout the playoffs. Every game after that is going to be a good game. It going to be a good team. We just have to take advantage of the opportunities given to us and win."

Saturday's at West Florida kicks off at 5:00.