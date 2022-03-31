Valdosta State tops Flagler in baseball matchup

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Behind five runs in the bottom of the second inning, the No. 12 Valdosta State baseball team downed visiting Flagler College, 9-5, Wednesday evening in a midweek game.

The Blazers improved to 20-6 on the year, while Flagler fell to 16-15.

The Saints used a hit batsman, single and RBI triple to put three runs on the board with two away in the top of the first inning.

VSU made a move to the bullpen in favor of junior Zach Henderson, replacing sophomore starter Scott Curran who went just 0.2 innings.

Henderson got a pop up to get out of the inning. The Blazers used a single, a ground out and a single from junior EJ Doskow, but junior leadoff man Bryson Gandy was gunned down at the plate on a great throw from left field to end the bottom of the first.

A single and an RBI double from graduate student Mike Christopoulos got the Blazers on the board with nobody out in the bottom of the second inning.

An infield single put runners at the corners for VSU as sophomore Jacob Harper singled to left center for a 3-2 deficit. Turning over the order, Gandy singled through the right side to load the bases. Junior Ryan Romano cleared the bases with a double to right and was thrown out at third for a 5-3 VSU lead.

A double, single and sacrifice fly pulled the Saints within 5-4 in the top of the third.

Doskow's second hit of the game and a hit batsman put two on with nobody out in the bottom of the third. Christopoulos laced his second RBI double to left center for a 7-4 lead.

The Saints put two on in the top of the fifth, as VSU made a move to the bullpen in favor of junior Mason Sharp with nobody out. A fielder's choice scored a run for the Saints and a 7-5 score. VSU added to its lead in the bottom of the sixth as it loaded the bases with two out on an intentional walk. Junior Orlando Adams made the Saints pay as he singled home two runs for a 9-5 lead.

For the game, VSU recorded nine runs on 14 hits with two errors. Doskow finished the game 3 for 4 with a run scored, while Harper went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI. Three more Blazers had two hits each, while Romano was 1 for 4 with a run scored and three RBI.

The Blazers used seven pitchers in the game as Sharp (1-0) earned the win in two innings of work.