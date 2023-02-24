Valdosta State tops Embry-Riddle in softball doubleheader

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The No. 8 ranked Valdosta State softball team defeated visiting Embry-Riddle in two games Thursday.

The Blazers won the first game 7-2.

Saylor McNearney led VSU with two hits, a run scored and an RBI, while Samantha Richards pitched seven innings in the circle, gave up two earned runs, zero walks and posted nine strikeouts for the win.

VSU won the second game 11-2 in six innings.

VSU's Jayme Prandine went 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Abby Sulte had two hits with two RBI in the win. Richards did not surrender a run in 3 2/3 innings, while teammate Savannah Barfield pitched 2 1/3 innings gave up an earned run a walk and posted a strikeout.

VSU travels to Delta State for a three game Gulf South Conference series beginning Saturday.