Valdosta State sweeps Christian Brothers in basketball doubleheader

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Valdosta State University men's and women's basketball teams secured wins Thursday against Gulf South Conference foe Christian Brothers.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

The Valdosta State men's basketball team defeated Christian Brothers 86-73 on the road Thursday night. With the win, the Blazers improved to 15-9 overall and 11-7 in Gulf South Conference play while the Buccaneers sank to 3-17 overall and 3-14 in league play.

As a whole, the Blazers shot 32 of 62 (51.6%) on the night, while shooting a season best 54.2 percent from deep on 13 of 24 shooting. VSU also converted nine of its 17 attempts on trips to the free throw line. Christian Brothers shot 27 of 58 from the field for 46.6 percent, while shooting 7 of 23 from distance (30.4%) and went 12 of 13 from the charity stripe.

Individually, graduate student Ryan Black led five Blazers in double-digit scoring with 21 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field, as well as 7 of 13 from beyond the arc.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

A big second half propelled the No. 22 Valdosta State women's basketball team to a 72-56 victory at Christian Brothers Thursday evening. VSU improved to 17-3 overall and 16-2 in Gulf South Conference play, while CBU fell to 10-11 overall and 7-10 in GSC play.

Continuing the theme of strong second halves, VSU used a 9-0 run to take its first lead since the first quarter at 40-39 with 2:45 left in the third capped on a triple from junior Emma Martin. After a bucket from Christian Brothers, sophomore Taylor Searcey scored inside for a 42-41 Lady Blazer lead through three frames.

