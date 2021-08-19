Valdosta State still working hard as fall camp continues

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State football team is two and a half weeks from their first game since 2019. The Blazers had their first scrimmage last week, both sides of the ball, looked impressive as they tick down those days to kick-off.

The Blazers are in the stage of camp head coach Gary Goff refers to as "groundhog day," it's the same thing over and over, but he said this group has remained locked in and working hard.

"Usually what happens around day five or six is everybody hits their peak and kind of starts getting tired," he said. "There's not as much excitement and sense of urgency. That hasn't been the case in this camp. We've had a lot of sense of urgency, a lot of excitement. We've only had a couple of freshmen late to some things and usually, that happens a lot. I think everybody is excited to get back on the field and have a real season. That's shown so far in this camp."

Sept. 4 is the big day for Valdosta State. They open with Savannah State at home.