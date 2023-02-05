Valdosta State splits basketball matchup at Union

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Valdosta State University men's and women's basketball teams played Gulf South Conference foe Union University Saturday.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

The Valdosta State men's basketball team defeated Union on the road late Saturday afternoon in a narrow 103-102 overtime victory. With the win, the Blazers improved to 16-9 overall and 12-7 in Gulf South Conference play, while Union fell to 12-10 overall and 11-7 in league play.

Senior Jacolbey Owens led the team with his third double-double of the season, including a team high 23 points and game high 10 assists. Owens' 23 points tied his season high and his seven rebounds marked his season high.

Along with Owens, four other Blazers were in double-digit scoring including sophomore Caden Boser who added 18 points as well as junior Jay Rucker who chipped in 17. Senior Mohamed Fofana tallied 13 and redshirt senior Cam Hamilton tacked on 12.

The Blazers shot 40 of 77 for 51.9 percent from the field while going 9 of 31 from deep (29%). Meanwhile, the Bulldogs shot a similar 51. 5 percent on 34 of 66 from the field while converting 10 of 24 from distance for 41. 7 percent.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

The No. 22 Valdosta State women's basketball team dropped a 74-54 decision at No. 20 Union Saturday afternoon. Lady Blazer sophomore Taylor Searcey tied her season-high with 24 points.

Searcey went 10 of 16 from the field, 1 of 3 from beyond the arc and 3 of 7 from the line along with a team-high nine rebounds, while senior Jirah Ards tallied 14 points on 3 of 10 from the field with one triple and 7 of 8 from the line. VSU (17-4, 16-3 GSC) struggled shooting, going 18 of 50 from the field for 36 percent, while it was 4 of 17 from beyond the arc and 14 of 23 from the stripe.

Union (17-3, 15-3 GSC) was led by 16 points from Samariah Thompson, while Shanique Lucas added 15 points and Lauren West chipped in 13 points off the bench. Union shot 46.9 percent from the field on 23 of 49 from the field, while it was 8 of 20 from distance and 20 of 23 from the line.

