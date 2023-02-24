Watch Now
Valdosta State splits basketball games at West Alabama

Posted at 1:10 AM, Feb 24, 2023
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State men's and women's basketball teams played West Alabama Thursday in Gulf South Conference games.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Valdosta 66, West Alabama 63: The Blazers (20-5,19-4 Gulf South Conference) earned the league win against the Tigers (13-14,10-13 GSC) Thursday.

Aleisha Curry led VSU with 17 points, wile Kate Tanner followed with 10 points.

MEN'S BASKETBALL
West Alabama 82, Valdosta State 72: The Blazers (18-11,14-9 Gulf South Conference) lost to the No. 24 ranked Tigers (22-5,17-5 GSC) Thursday.

Jay Rucker led VSU with 13 points, while Mohamed Fofana followed with 12 points.

VSU plays at Alabama Huntsville Saturday.

