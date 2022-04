Valdosta State softball uses big hitting to secure the split with Auburn Montgomery

Posted at 12:16 AM, Apr 16, 2022

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — GAME ONE Auburn Montgomery 9

Valdosta State 5

FINAL/EIGHT INNINGS GAME TWO Auburn Montgomery 6

Valdosta State 14

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.