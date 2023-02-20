Valdosta State softball tops Mississippi College in GSC matchup

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Valdosta State softball team defeated Mississippi College in the final game of the Gulf South Conference opening series on Sunday afternoon, 6-4, at Steel's Diamond at Blazer Park.

The Blazers improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play while Mississippi fell to 9-4 overall and 1-2 in league play.

The Blazers started out fast, getting out to an instant 2-0 lead behind a single from junior Morgan Hill and sophomore Abby Sulte's second home run blast of the weekend to put VSU up in the bottom of the first.

The Choctaws answered back with a home run of their own in the top of the second to cut the Blazer lead to 2-1, but the Blazers were able to get out of the inning without any further damage.