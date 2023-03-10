Valdosta State softball plays two game against Tampa

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University softball team played two games against the University of Tampa Thursday.

VSU won the first game 8-7, but lost the second game 11-8.

After the two game series, the Valdosta State record is 16-4 overall, while Tampa's record is 16-1.

The series was a matchup of NCAA Division II nationally ranked softball teams, as Tampa is No. 3, while VSU is No. 11.

Valdosta State returns to play Saturday at home with a three game Gulf South Conference series against West Georgia.