Valdosta State softball motivated and focused on the end goal

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State softball team is cruising. The Lady Blazers are the number two team in the country in Division II.

They've already beaten the defending National Champs, a big win, and a win motivated by their early exit at last year's National Championship. That's what's helping to drive this program this year. They're off to a 10-3 start, and although it's early, this team is busy working towards that end goal.

"You don't win championships in February by no means," said head coach Thomas Macera. "We're here to compete for a championship, that's what we want to do. You can't start off really slow either and catch back up. We're excited with the team we have, the way they're working and we have several months to continue growing as a team and that's the part that'll make a difference for us."

The Lady Blazers travel to Lee this weekend for a three game series.