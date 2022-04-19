Valdosta State softball hopes to move past uncharacteristic weekend

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — You have to go all the way back to early February to find the last time No. 3 Valdosta State softball lost a series this season. It's just not a common thing to see from the Lady Blazers any given year.

But losing two of three to No. 6 Auburn-Montgomery this past weekend was aided by VSU’s costly 11 errors. Head coach Thomas Macera addressed that with his team and ABC 27 this weekend. Simply put he wants his team to do a better job at making the consistent plays and not trying to do to much or get to flashy on the diamond.

“I just try to reemphasize to them that we have to do a better job. We’re just asking for the fundamental outs. We’re not asking for superstar outs," Macera told ABC 27. "Our center fielder made an unbelievable catch and the first baseman made a great catch in this game. We don;t have to have those outs in games. What we need are just the routine ones.”