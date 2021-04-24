Valdosta State softball far from satisfied as postseason draws near

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Their road to the NCAA Division II softball tournament is about as clear as it gets for Valdosta State. But the number two ranked team in the nation is far from satisfied with where they are right now as the postseason draws near.

A big reason why is there motivation to pick up the pieces from a shortened 2020 season that had high aspirations to make a deep run for a national title. The Lady Blazers will actually benefit from Covid this season as they were selected to be a host site for regional action in the national tournament. However just because they’ve locked up some future home games for now, it doesn’t mean this team is letting their foot off the gas pedal anytime soon.

“I mean we still want to win all of our games. Just because we're hosting doesn’t mean we’re the number one team in the region or the number two team in the region. Where you’re ranked in the region matters when it comes to the seeding in tournaments," said Valdosta State head softball coach Thomas Macera. "So that’s the other side of the motivation is let’s keep trying to win as many games as we can sow can get our rankings as high as we can so we get a better seeding.”

VSU starts a three-game road series against Christian Brothers Saturday afternoon with a 1 p.m. doubleheader in Memphis, Tenn.