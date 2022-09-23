Valdosta State set to open Gulf South play at an improved Shorter squad

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta State is ready to kick-off Gulf South Conference play, as the 13th ranked Blazers make the trip to Shorter for a noon toss-up with the Hawks, a Shorter team that's much improved from a 48-game losing streak a few years ago.

For the Blazers, getting back out on the road is something head coach Tremaine Jackson is looking forward too. He said this team grew a lot in their first road trip of the season last weekend.

He said he's looking forward to more of that, and looking forward to kicking off Gulf South play with a win against a team that no one is taking lightly.

"On the great pursuit of trying to figure out who we are as a football team, we don't underestimate anybody," he said. "This Shorter football team that we're about to play is really good. For them, to beat Valdosta State would solidify their season. We know that, that's everybody though. We're trying to figure out who we are, but this Shorter team isn't who people are used to."

Kick-off at Shorter is set for noon on Saturday.