Valdosta State set to join Peach Belt Conference in 2027

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta State University said it will join the Peach Belt Conference in 2027.

Valdosta State will remain a member of the Gulf South Conference until the end of the 2026-27 academic year and join the Peach Belt Conference on July 1, 2027.

The university said the Peach Belt Conference does not sponsor football and will not affect the football program's status as an NCAA DII independent.

"Our move to the PBC creates exciting, accessible in-state rivalries that make it easier than ever for our passionate fans while enhancing academic support for our student-athletes," said Valdosta State University President Dr. Donald J. Green.

Valdosta State will compete in 11 Peach Belt Conference sports.

Current Peach Belt Conference schools:

Augusta University, Clayton State University, Columbus State University, Flagler College, Georgia College & State University, Georgia Southwestern State University, Lander University, Middle Georgia State University, the University of North Georgia, the University of South Carolina Aiken and the University of South Carolina Beaufort.

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