Valdosta State returns home to host Albany State Saturday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State Blazers are coming off a road trip and another big win. They've scored 104 points in two games and given up just 14. Head coach Gary Goff does not expect another blowout victory this weekend.

The Blazers host Albany State, and coach says he's been impressed with the Golden Rams offense, and that their defense reminds him of the Blazers own defense. The two actually tied nationally in turnover margin. To get the win Saturday, Goff says Valdosta State will have to do the little things right.

"The recipe to win a football game doesn't change. It's turnover battle. It's third down conversions and red zone scoring," he said Wednesday. "We've been working hard on that this week and knock on wood, we've done a good job at protecting the football, so we have to continue to do that and understand when you play a really good team, your margin of error is very, very small. We have to make sure we play fundamental football and attack for four quarters."

That game set for 7:00 in Valdosta on Saturday night.