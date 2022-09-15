Valdosta State ready to reset during first road trip of the season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's a week of firsts for the Valdosta State football team. They're working through their first week after a loss, and the Blazers are getting ready for their first road trip of the season.

Valdosta State fell to Virginia Union on Saturday, and head coach Tremaine Jackson said he was happy with their work ethic this week. He said after Sunday's meeting, they moved on from the loss and turned their attention towards that first road trip this weekend when they face Miles College.

First road trips are always a time when you learn about your team, and coach said he is ready to do that this weekend.

"People always talk about bringing guys together, on the road and on that bus is where you can get together for hours and hours and hours at a time," he said Wednesday. "We don't have the luxury of getting on a flight for 30 minutes and getting up and down, but we'll take a five and a half hour bus trip and we'll do some things as a football team that just the distractions of being in town, you can't do, so we'll get a chance to do that this week."

Saturday's match-up at Miles College is set for a 7 p.m. kick in Fairfield, Alabama.