Valdosta State ready to face West Georgia for the Peach Basket

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — There is nothing like a good rivalry game, and for Valdosta State, there's no bigger rival then West Georgia. Head coach Gary Goff remembers the knock down drag outs when he suited up as a Blazer, and nothing's changed.

"Now obviously this has been a rivalry since I was a player here," he laughed. "I don't have to introduce West Georgia to our team. They know all about them and they've kept up with them all year."

Valdosta State is undefeated and ranked second in the country. West Georgia? Right behind them in third. For the Blazers, they have to focus on the little things, and coach insists, besides the hoopla the media and the fans like to create, it's truly been just a normal week.

"Are we playing a great opponent, probably the best team we've played all season? Absolutely. We're really approaching this week like we have every single week," he said Wednesday. "We want to go out there and perform at a high level every single game. I want the guys to focus on their assignment. They're going to be amped up, they're going to be ready to play, I know that, but let's lock in on us right now and making sure we understand the game plan and execute at a high level."

The battle for the Peach Basket kicks off Saturday at 7:00.

