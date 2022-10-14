Valdosta State readies for homecoming match-up against Mississippi College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's a big weekend for the Valdosta State football team, as after back to back losses, the Blazers are back at the Baze this weekend for homecoming. There is no doormat team coming in though.

Mississippi College runs a triple option offense, tough for any team to defend, especially a team who's defense has been plagued with inconsistent play. Head coach Tremaine Jackson notes his team is still very much still in the running to make a deep postseason run. The big thing for them? They have to focus on themselves, and learn how to move on when bad things do happen in a game.

"There's a saying by a guy that says, when the breaks work against you, pour on more steam," he said Thursday. "We tried to challenge our guys that when something bad happens, become more focused, become more locked in and pour on more steam. That's how we go about it, that's how we've always went about it, and hopefully that message resonates."

Saturday's homecoming game is set for a 3:00 kick.