Valdosta State prepares for top ten opponent in West Alabama

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State football team is the number four in Division II football, and now, the Blazers are preparing for a date with tenth ranked West Alabama. The two are two of the three remaining unbeaten teams in the Gulf South Conference, and all three of those teams are ranked in the top ten.

Head coach Gary Goff and company are expecting a big, physical team and one that has an explosive offense, but that's typical in the GSC. That's what makes this conference so good. There's a reason the last two National Championships hail from the Gulf South.

"A lot of different conferences in other Regions they have one or two really good teams and that's it," Goff said Wednesday. "You look and see two good teams and nobody else is above .500. That's not the case in the Gulf South. You legitimately have four good teams that could the National Championship. If you win the Gulf South Conference, your odds at winning a National Championship are pretty darn good. You can't say that for most conferences."

Saturday's match-up is set for two o-clock at West Alabama.