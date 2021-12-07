Valdosta State offense finding value in quick-strike ability

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The high powered and versatile offense of the Valdosta State football team has taken care of business in a big way so far in the playoffs. Outscoring opponents 107 to 52 en route to the national semi finals coming up this Saturday. They key to their success, seems to lie in this team’s ability to score early and score often. Head coach Gary Goff echoed similar sentiments after Saturday’s quarterfinal victory over Bowie State.

“You know it’s very important. I think we’ve done a good job all season long of getting on the board quick," Goff said. "We’ve done a good job of dominating the “8.” It’s very important when you’re playing good football teams which we will going all the way through this, it’s important to get the lead early and put the pressure on them.”