Valdosta State offense continues to impress

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — When Valdosta State and West Georgia football played in the regular season on October 30, the Blazers almost let the Peach Basket slip away when the Wolves comeback came up just short. So when VSU hosted West Georgia in the second round of the NCAA DII playoffs, they made sure not to repeat their past mistakes.

The Blazers offense exploded for a school-record 719 yards in their 66-35 win. Leaving no chance for a West Georgia comeback this time around. After the game head coach Gary Goff and quarterback Ivory Durham talked about their record-setting accomplishment and how this team has formed an identity on offense, poised to produce similar results from here on out.

“I knew the game as still a tight ballgame and anything can happen. They did a good job in the regular season of getting back in the ballgame and it was really close at the end of the game," Goff said after Saturday's win. "So I’m proud of the guys. Proud of the way they hung in there and made sure we kind of kept the pedal to the medal there and pulled away.”

“It was very important because we have a mentality that we’re scoring every time we’re on the field. So the guys are behind me and I’m behind them," Durham added after the game. "And we just trust our coach and the offense.”

Valdosta State will host Bowie State in the NCAA quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. from Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.