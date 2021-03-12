Valdosta State men's, women's hoops begin journey to a national title this weekend

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The journey to a national title begins this weekend for both the Valdosta State men's and women's basketball teams, as both tip off play in the Division II NCAA tournament.

The Lady Blazers are on the road, while the Gulf South Tournament Champion Blazers men are at home inside The Complex. Both programs are facing teams they're familiar with. The Lady Blazers face Lee for the fifth time this season Friday night, while the guys host West Georgia for the fifth time on Saturday. Even though they're playing in different venues this weekend, both teams are excited to share this moment together.

"We have such a great athletics department here where your best is always what's required," said Lady Blazers head coach Deandra Schirmer. "Everyone holds each other accountable for that. You get around that culture and it makes our job a lot easier."

The women play Friday against Lee at 8 p.m., while the men play West Georgia Saturday at 6 p.m. at home.