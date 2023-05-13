Valdosta State men's tennis team tops Cameron in quarterfinal round of NCAA Division II national tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTXL) — The No. 1 seed Valdosta State University men's tennis team defeated No. 9 seed Cameron 4-1 in the national quarterfinal round of the NCAA Division II men's tennis national championship tournament Friday at the USTA National Campus.

In singles action, VSU earned wins from No. 4 Christian Wedel, No. 5 Christian Felline, and No. 6 Pedro Cordeiro. The No. 1, No. 2, matches did not conclude.

In doubles, VSU secured wins from No. 1 Rodrigo Carvalho and Luca Mack along with No. 3 doubles of Cordeiro and Wedel.

The No. 2 match did not finish.

The top seeded Blazers (21-0) advance to the semifinal round to play No. 4 seed Barry (23-5) Sunday at 4 p.m.