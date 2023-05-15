Valdosta State men’s tennis team ends season in NCAA Division II national tournament semifinal round

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University men’s tennis team lost to Barry University 4-1 in the national semifinal round of the 2023 NCAA Division II men’s tennis tournament Sunday at the USTA Training Center.

No. 1 seed Valdosta State (21-1) earned wins during the semifinal round match in singles by No. 4 Christian Wedel (6-3, 6-2) to earn a dual team point.

In doubles, VSU's No. 1 duo of Rodrigo Carvalho and Luca Mack won 6-3.

Barry, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, won the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches to secure the dual team point, along with the No. 1, No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 singles matches for dual team points.

The No. 2 and No. 5 singles matches did not finish.

VSU ends its season as the Gulf South Conference regular season and conference tournament champion and won an NCAA regional to advance to the national tournament in Orlando.

Barry (25-5) is scheduled to play No. 2 seed Columbus State (22-4) for the national championship in the national championship match Monday evening.