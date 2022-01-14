Valdosta State men's team continues to improve as season rolls on

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State men's basketball team takes the floor at The Complex for the first time in 2022 when they host the Delta State Statesmen Thursday night.

The Blazers look to right the ship, as they've lost their last two games. Head coach Mike Helfer said he likes his team, but they're young and they're still trying to find themselves. He said it's been challenging, but he likes how they're working together to improve, and he feels it won't be long until they see a break through.

"I think that we are very close to being a very good basketball team. We just make some mistakes here and there, growing pains," he said. "This team has a high ceiling and I think we can get there as we continue to work hard every day. We haven't played at home a lot this year. It was a tough scheduling year for us. It'll be comfortable to get back here, but it doesn't guarantee you much. The crowd helps, but you still have to come out and play. I think we'll be ready to play and excited to play at home."

The Blazers take the floor at the conclusion of the women's game, which starts at 6:00.