Valdosta State men's hoops looks to take advantage of playing at home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State men's basketball team is at home Saturday night for their first game, and they are taking on a familiar foe in West Georgia. The two are playing for the fifth time this season.

Valdosta State won their bid to host the South Regionals, and the ability to play at home this time of the season? An intangible, when you have a strong fan base, you love to have.

"Believe it or not, there are some places you go and it's not quite as big as you'd expect fora Regional," said head coach Mike Helfer. "I think being here, we'll probably sell out our capacity. Somebody asked me if there was an edge you could find playing a team the fifth time, and I said yeah, 1,000 VSU fans is a great edge to have!"

Saturday's game tips off at 6 p.m. at The Complex.