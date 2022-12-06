Valdosta State men's basketball shows fight as season rolls on

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — At Valdosta State, it's finals week for the Blazers, and the men's basketball team is taking a break in the schedule as they gear up for a big home date with Union on Sunday.

After opening conference play with two straight wins, VSU has dropped two in a row. Head coach Mike Helfer told us his guys are eager to get back out on the floor, but 10 games in, coach also says he likes where his team is at, and a big reason why? The fight that they show every single day.

"I like our team because we have been resilient, there have been a couple of times where we had an 18-point deficit at Mississippi College, we were down 16 to West Georgia here, and came all the way back to either tie it or take the lead in those games," he said. "I think our resiliency is the one thing that I really just like about our squad."

Valdosta State's match-up with Union is set for a 4:00 tip on Sunday afternoon. The women will take the court first. Their game starts at two.

