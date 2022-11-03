Valdosta State men's basketball set to tip-off season against tough competition this weekend

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State men's basketball team gets their season going this weekend at the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

The Blazers are one of just ten Division II teams nationwide able to play this weekend, and head coach Mike Helfer said he is honored by the invite. They've got a test right off the jump, as the Blazers face top ten Lincoln Memorial followed by a good Hillsdale College program.

For Valdosta State, who was young last season, it's a chance to get this season started, and get this season going on the right note.

"As you start your year, you have expectations," said Helfer. "You kind of get used to performing at a high level, and we didn't do that last year. I think nobody is more disappointed in that than our players, especially our ones we have back. They're ready to get to where we were, as are we with coaches."

The Blazers match-up with Lincoln Memorial is set for Saturday at 3:30 down in Lakeland, Florida.