Valdosta State men's basketball kicks off camp season

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — In Titletown Monday, Mike Helfer and the Valdosta State men's basketball program saw their summer camp season get underway, as the Blazers welcomed nearly 70 young hoopers into the complex for their annual instructional camp.

Throughout the day, the campers were tought fundamentals, while having a little bit of fun, which is big for Coach, who told us he is a camp guy, and to give back to this community always means a lot.

"These are the kids that come to our games, or that I see playing against my sons teams, and now they get to come and interact with our players on a different format, a different level," he said. "You know at camp it is more relaxed, they get to know them one-on-one, it just creates a bond, and I am a big believer in it for all sports. I think it just creates a bond with the players and the kids in the community."

For more information on basketball camps at Valdosta State, clickhere.