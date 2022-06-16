Valdosta State men's basketball hosts instructional camp

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Last year was a building year for the Valdosta State men's basketball team. The guys were young, so young, they didn't lost a single player off last year's roster to graduation. While the Blazers are working to get better, they're helping others get better too. It's camp week for the guys, with young hoop stars from fifth to tenth grade competing and growing their game.

For head coach Mike Helfer, he likes what he sees from the campers and from his guys. He said what they're doing right now sets the foundation for the future.

"It's always important because in the summertime you get your players to come back and work the camp, and the same kids that watched them during the year they get to be on their team as a coach," he said. "It creates a bond that carries into the season."

Missed this week's camp? It'll be back in July, as next week is all about the elementary school kids, as the Little Blazers camp takes over the gym.