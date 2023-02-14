Valdosta State men's basketball hopes to stay hot in February

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Postseason play is just two weeks out for the Valdosta State men's basketball team and they're getting hot at just the right time.

The Blazers enter this week winners of three straight, and they are 13-7 inside the Gulf South Conference.

For head coach Mike Helfer and his guys, it's all about being at their best as the calendar turns to March, and according to coach, his team is close, and their ability to be selfless can help them get to where they want to be.

"We're all in it together and that has always been my philosophy here, so if one guy has it going like Ryan did the other night, then we just throw him the ball," said Helfer. "If Cam gets it going, we throw it to him, Jacolbey or whoever, that's one thing that I think is important to play well in February, don't care who gets the credit, just care about winning."

The Blazers are just looking to win, and up next for Valdosta State is a home date with Montevallo on Thursday night.