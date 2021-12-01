Valdosta State men sport fresh faces, but are off to good start

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State men are coming off back to back wins as they turn their attention towards Gulf South Conference play.

Head coach Mike Helfer says it's still early, but he likes this teams will to compete. he notes they're a talented and athletic bunch, but there are a lot of fresh faces on this team. For the Blazers, it's about a "we over me" mentality, that's how Helfer has built this program, and that's how this fresh group will have to gel to be successful.

"As long as you have a good person, they're going to mesh because they want to come here," said Helfer. "The program helps because it stands out. They've come here for a reason. We've been successful and they want to join that program. It starts on day one with recruiting all the way to when they get here, we try to pick those kids that are going to fit."

Both the Blazer men and women open GSC play Saturday at home against West Georgia. The ladies play at 6:00 while the men play at 8:00.