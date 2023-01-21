Valdosta State men ready for Saturday date with Delta State

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State men's basketball team had won five straight games, but the Blazers have struggled this last week, dropping two straight, including a 16 point loss Thursday night to Mississippi College.

If you ask Blazers head coach Mike Helfer, this team has moved on, because the Gulf South Conference schedule rolls on. Valdosta State will be back on the floor Saturday against Delta State, a chance to get back on track, and coach knows they'll be ready.

"In any sport, you can't let one game get you too high or too low, whether you win it or lose it, you have to try and stay in that middle of the road so hopefully we come out like we have been and just work hard and get ready to go again tomorrow," he said Friday. "We have great guys, we share the ball, we're unselfish, when we make shots we have a chance to be pretty good, but when we don't we have to try and find other ways to win but I like our chemistry and our group of guys."

Saturday's match-up tips at 4:00.