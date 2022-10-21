Valdosta State looks to right the ship this weekend against West Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — It's no secret the Valdosta State football team's defense has been struggling, and there's no one that bothers more than head coach Tremaine Jackson. The Blazers have lost three straight games, but they have got a big test this weekend on the road at rival West Georgia, and the Peach Basket is on the line.

For Jackson, he said they've focused on reteaching defensive fundamentals, and he said their shortfalls are not too surprising with some of the inexperience they have defensively. Success is expected at Valdosta State, but this team is finding they have to work for it, and with a win this weekend, coach thinks they can get back on the right track.

"If we can exceed their enthusiasm and exceed their focus, and just play well and when it all comes together, the Blazers can have a really good night," he said. "If the Blazers have a good night, then the Blazers can right the wrongs and we can get the ship steered in the right direction. That's what we're looking forward to do."

Saturday's match-up is set for a 6:00 kick in Carrolton.