Valdosta State looks to put together complete game as red hot Delta State awaits

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — At one point Saturday, 17 to nothing was the score when Valdosta State traveled to Shorter. They were losing, but the Blazers rallied back, outscoring the Hawks 34 to 13 the rest of the way to win.

It's a game head coach Tremaine Jackson said he learned a lot about his team in. They have heart, and they'll be tested again this week on the road when they travel to a red hot 4-0 Delta State. For the Blazers, they have to focus on putting together a complete game, something they haven't done yet, and something they'll have to do to get the win this weekend.

"It's going to take everyone in our organization to decide today is the day," he said Wednesday. "We've decided, I've decided, and talking with the team, I think they've decided. They see it, and it's nothing like having hard evidence and facts and film to watch yourself and say if we do X, Y, and Z we'll be fine. Hopefully this is the weekend."

Saturday's game is set for a 7:00 kick in Cleveland, Mississippi.