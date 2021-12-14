Valdosta State looks to add to rich tradition as Blazers prepare for national title

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — It wasn't too long ago that the Valdosta State football team won themselves some pretty sweet rings. In 2018, the Blazers won the Division II national championship over Ferris State. Now, the Blazers are set to play for the program's fifth title on Saturday, and they're ready to add to the legacy that is Valdosta State athletics.

"Me and my wife were pretty emotional there Saturday night once we sat down and looked at each other and kind of took everything in and looked back where we all came from," said head coach Gary Goff.

For Goff, the Blazer red and black runs deep through his veins.

"My wife's an alum here, we met here, and we had an unbelievable experience here as students."

Now, the alum gets the chance to win a national title with his Alma mater.

"So proud of our team, our coaching staff, administration, everybody involved," he said Tuesday. "It's a special moment to get to this point in the year and all the hard work that's gone into it."

For the sixth time in program history, the Valdosta State football team will play for a national title.

"The excitement, understanding there's only two teams left out of the 164 programs across the country, that's all the adrenaline rush you need right there to continue coming to work bright and early and working hard," Goff laughed.

It's work they're putting in now to make sure trophy number five, makes its home in Titletown.

"It's a magical moment," said Goff. "It's going to be a magical week for sure."

Saturday's national championship game kicks off at 9 p.m. eastern time in McKinney, Texas.