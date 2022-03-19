Valdosta State Lady Blazers ready to live up to "Titletown" standards

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — For the first time since 1984 Valdosta State women’s basketball is elite eight bound.

And the Lady Blazers are heading to Birmingham as one of the hottest teams in all of division-two basketball. But in order to keep playing to their high standards, VSU’s preparation has been at the forefront since returning home to Winnersville.

When ABC 27 caught up with head coach Deandra Schirmer this week at practice we asked her to describe her team in three words. Her first was resilient. Complimenting her squad on fighting their way through adversity and injuries to be in the position they’re in right now. The second, grit. Stemming from this team’s attitude of always trying to find a way to win no matter the circumstance. But maybe it’s the third word that puts everything into context. And why this program embodies the spirit it takes to win in a place called Titletown.

“The other thing I would say is mature. We’re a very mature group. I’m tough on them. Today was hard, it was a tough practice. But when I push them, they’re like ‘yea, yea we need it.’ They’re buying into the conditioning," Schirmer said. "And I’m like when you have a team that’s mature enough to say hey I might hate conditioning but I hate losing more and they’re willing to get after it. That's the sign of a very mature group.”

Valdosta State will tip off Monday against Western Washington at 9:30 p.m. eastern time from Birmingham, Alabama.

