Valdosta State Lady Blazers happy to be back on their home floor

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — For the first time in the new year, both the Blazers and Lady Blazers are at home. The Valdosta State women are looking to continue the four game win streak they're on when they welcome Delta State to the Complex Thursday night.

This is a team that that thanks to injuries has played a lot of new faces. Old players, new faces, there is no place like home and they're looking to show out for the home crowd on Thursday night.

"We know with playing at home we have an added bonus," said head coach Deandra Schirmer. "We have that crowd support behind us. We have the Blazer faithful who are going to be loud and create an atmosphere for us. We're really excited to put on a show for our fans and show them how much better we've gotten since we haven't played at home for a while and show off how we've gotten better for our fans."

The Lady Blazers match-up against Delta State tips at 6:00. The men's game follows.