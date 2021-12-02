Valdosta State hosts Bowie State in NCAA Division II quarterfinals Saturday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta State is one step closer to winning a national title after their win over West Georgia Saturday. The Blazers are now in a quarterfinal contest with Bowie State, a team that has the number five defense in the country. The Bulldogs are also a team that's good at creating turnovers, which means the Blazers will have to take care of the football.

What is working for Valdosta State? This game is at home, and you can't beat waking up in your own bed, and playing in great weather, on game day.

"I think it's supposed to be 77 on Saturday. I hope it's maybe 87 Saturday," laughed head coach Gary Goff. "We could be playing somewhere up north where it's 27 so I think it's a huge advantage for us right now. Last weekend weekend we had a really good crowd for it to be a holiday weekend. This weekend, school's back in session so I'm looking for a big, big crowd this weekend. I think it'll give us a good motivational lift during the game and I'm excited to go out there and see our fans."

Saturday's quarterfinal contest between the Blazers and Bowie State kicks at 1:00 from Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.