Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsVSU

Actions

Valdosta State hoops sweeps West Alabama in GSC action

The Valdosta State University men's and women's basketball teams earned wins against Gulf South Conference foe West Alabama Saturday at the Complex in Valdosta, Georgia.
Valdosta State
Posted at 1:04 AM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 01:04:43-05

The Valdosta State University men's and women's basketball teams earned wins against Gulf South Conference foe West Alabama Saturday at the Complex.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Valdosta State 59, West Alabama 52: A commanding 20-point game from sophomore Taylor Searcy helped the Valdosta State Lady Blazers to a win over the West Alabama Tigers at The Complex on Saturday afternoon.

VSU improved to 12-2 on the year and 11-1 in Gulf South Conference play and won its 12th straight game, while the Tigers fell to 9-7 on the year and 6-6 in the conference.

Searcy, the reigning GSC Player of the Week, had another impressive game scoring a game-high 20 points going 7 of 10 from the field with one three pointer, a perfect 5 for 5 from the line and pulled down seven rebounds.

It marked her third game of 20 or more points this season. Redshirt senior Jirah Ards also had a notable afternoon scoring 12 points on 5 of 9 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Junior Tamiya Francis also had a solid scoring performance, chipping in 11 points and seven rebounds. As a team, VSU shot 45.8 percent from the field on 22 of 48, while it was 5 of 17 from deep and 10 of 15 from the line.

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Valdosta State 96, West Alabama 84: The Valdosta State men's basketball team raced out to a torrid start and saw UWA battle back to take the lead at halftime, but a strong second half propelled the Blazers to a victory Saturday afternoon.

VSU improved to 12-6 overall and 8-4 on the year and won its fourth-straight game, while UWA fell to 13-3 overall and 9-3 in league play.

The win snapped UWA's seven-game winning streak. The Blazers had five players in double figures led by a game-high 24 points from sophomore Caden Boser tying his season-high as he was a season-best 9 of 14 from the field with one triple and 5 of 5 from the line, while recording four rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

Senior Jacolbey Owens added 20 points and narrowly missed a double-double with eight assists in the game as he was 7 of 14 form the field.

Maurice Gordon added 16 points on 5 of 10 from the field, 3 of 7 from distance and 3 of 3 from the line with five rebounds and three assists. Senior Cam Hamilton and senior Mohamed Fofana each had 13 points in the game.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming