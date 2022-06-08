Valdosta State happy to share the wealth of football talent with college coaches

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State football team hosted their second of three TitleTown Showcases last weekend, where kids across the Southeast, even as far away as Ohio and Texas, made the trip to to participate.

The goal? To give these athletes the chance to showcase their talent in front of not just the Blazers, but coaches from across the country from the Division I level to Division III. With another showcase this weekend, head coach Tremaine Jackson said it's a no brainer to share the wealth of talent south Georgia and the surrounding areas has to offer.

"We're trying to get as many guys down here, we know we have a big talent pool down here in south Georgia and we have Florida right next to us," he said. "It's really fun, you have the chance to come compete against the guys you normally don't see. If you can stack yourself up against them and see where you are, and hopefully have the best senior, junior, sophomore year that you can."

The Blazers are set to host their third showcase of the summer on Saturday, June 11th, and for more information on participating, you can click here.